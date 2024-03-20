Carolina Handles Blue Ridge, 6-2

March 20, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Wytheville, VA - Behind a combined 14 points from Dawson Baker, Gus Ford and Josh Koepplinger, the Carolina Thunderbirds improved to 11-0 all time against the Blue Ridge Bobcats with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday evening at the APEX Center.

Carolina (34-11-2) started the scoring in the 1st period at the 3:53 mark with Dawson Baker picking up his 27th goal of the season on a rebound opportunity pushing the Thunderbirds in front, 1-0. Carolina took that lead to the 1st intermission, but in the 2nd period, Blue Ridge (13-29-6) answered.

Joel Frazee found a breakaway and beat Mario Cavaliere to tie the game at one at the 1:55 mark, but the Thunderbirds responded quickly. Josh Koepplinger got his first goal of the evening on a shot from the point, giving Carolina the lead and lead for good at the 4:28 mark. Jacob Schnapp doubled the advantage over four minutes later on a snapshot making it 3-1.

The Thunderbirds then went to the powerplay twice and found the back of the net twice. Gus Ford picked up his league leading 37th goal of the season on a shot through traffic, making it 4-1 Carolina, before Jan Salak recorded his 21st goal of the year at the 17:27 mark, giving the Thunderbirds a 5-1 lead going to the 3rd.

In the 3rd period, Koepplinger picked up his second goal of the night with assists from Baker and Ford marking five unanswered goals for Carolina and led 6-1. Matthew Ernst tried to spark a comeback for Blue Ridge with his first FPHL goal at the 11:10 mark, but the Thunderbirds coasted to a 6-2 victory over the Bobcats.

Ford was named 1st star with a goal and four assists on the evening with Baker earning 2nd star honors with five points as well. Koepplinger was named 3rd star with two goals and two assists with the line combining for 14 points on the night.

Carolina now is 11-0 all-time against Blue Ridge and hold a 7-0 mark in Wytheville. The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday evening back in Winston-Salem with the Baton Rouge Zydeco coming to town. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.