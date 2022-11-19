Carolina Feasts on Sea Wolves for Weekend Sweep

WINSTON-SALEM, NC

The Carolina Thunderbirds romped once again over the Mississippi Sea Wolves, posting an 8-3 victory to complete the weekend sweep.

Boris Babik, who led the league in both save percentage and goals against average coming into the game, kept that lead by stopping 19 of 22 shots faced. Oh, and he fought Mississippi goaltender Blake Weyrick at center ice with 24 seconds left in the third period. The game was called with that amount of time left after Philip Wong and Daniel Martin fought. The fracas began behind Mississippi's net, when Joe Pace and Dawson Baker got into it.

Defenseman Brice French scored a hockey feat not many can boast in this one. The Alaska native netted a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, scoring his first goal and providing his first assist of the season and adding in a fight to boot.

Lucas Rowe, Josh Koepplinger, Petr Panacek and Dawson baker all scored in the first period.

Jiri Pestuka also got on the scoreboard as well after a long drought of his own, adding to the lead in the second. Koepplinger added his second of the night in the middle frame, and Justin Pringle got in on the fun banking one of Weyrick's blocker for the Thunderbirds penultimate goal of the night.

Carolina will ride a five-game winning streak into the Thanksgiving holiday and carry it on the road to Watertown and Danbury next weekend.

