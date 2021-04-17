Carolina Drops Elmira In Hard Fought Battle, 4-2Ã¯Â»Â¿

Fresh off clinching their berth to the 2021 Ignite Cup Final just a night ago, Elmira returned to the ice to square off with their rivals from the south in the second of a regular season-ending three-in-three set. Carolina was officially eliminated from playoff contention with their 7-6 overtime victory a night ago, however, came back set to play for pride while looking to spoil the Enforcers' chances at the #1 seed and home-ice advantage.

The 1st period saw plenty of offensive chances for both sides, but nobody was able to capitalize and a 0-0 tie was taken to the room after 20 minutes of play.

Carolina entered into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break and after Dillon Kelley denied the initial shot by Petr Panacek, Fred Hein scooped up the loose puck and lit the lamp just 96 seconds into the 2nd Period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. Petr Panacek and Fred Hein would again pair up to net the visitors' second goal of the evening. Panacek glided a puck from behind the cage of Kelley out to Fred Hein at the point, and he snapped one off that went in top shelf to double the Carolina advantage 2-0. Elmira cracked the board for the first time in the game when Mitch Atkins fed Steve Leonard on the left post of Paulin. Leonard sent a beauty past with 10:27 to go in the frame to cut the deficit to just 2-1 in favor of the Thunderbirds. The Enforcers weren't going to give up yet. Brandon Tucker yanked one off the right-wing wall and stretched it ahead to Tyler Gjurich who faked forehand before backhanding it up and by Chris Paulin with 4:08 left in the second frame to knot it up 2-2. The tie would carry the two squads to the room.

A turnover behind the goal line by the shorthanded Enforcers defense forced Zach White's hand to stroll in and grab the rubber. White buried it to the back of the net from the dead angle on Kelley's blocker side to vault the Thunderbirds back out on top 3-2 just :21 into the third frame. Carolina controlled a draw in their own end off to the left of Paulin and raced it down the ice and after a flurry of movements, Tommy Tsicos found the puck on his stick. Tsicos slung one to Zach White up the middle, where White then buried the puck to pull the lead to 4-2 Thunderbirds. Carolina was able to hold on to the two-goal advantage and the 4-2 score was how this one wrapped up.

Dillon Kelley flipped away 32 of 36 shots in his second regulation loss of the year.

