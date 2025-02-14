Carolina Core FC Announce Date Change for Home Match against High Point University

February 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Carolina Core FC today announced that due to a potential for inclement weather, their 2025 preseason home match against High Point University, originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 19, has been moved to Tuesday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Truist Point Stadium. Single-match tickets for the February 18 home match against High Point University are available now!

