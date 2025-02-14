Carolina Core FC Acquire Midfielder Glory Nzingo on Loan from Swansea City AFC

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has acquired Glory Nzingo on loan from EFL Championship side Swansea City AFC until December 31 2025, subject to international clearance.

Nzingo, 20, joins Carolina Core FC after having played professionally with French club Stade de Reims (2021-23) in the French Third Division and most recently Swansea City AFC (2023-), making appearances for the under-21 team. The talented young midfielder is a current Republic of Ireland under-21 international, having made two appearances for The Boys in Green during 2024. Most recently, Nzingo featured for the Swansea City under-21s, where he has scored five goals in the 2024-25 campaign, including a hat trick against Crewe Alexandra FC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glory to the Carolina Core FC family," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "With his blend of speed and skill Glory is poised to bring excitement to our fans and the league."

The Dublin, Ireland, native graduated through the St. Patrick's Athletic FC (Irish Premier Division) academy and made his Saints first-team debut in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in 2019, at only 14 years old. Following success at youth level, including winning the under-15 league and cup double in his first season and being part of the club's under-19 league-winning squad in December 2020, Nzingo made the move to French club Stade de Reims in the summer of 2021. During his time with Reims, Nzingo competed for the under-19s before making multiple appearances for the B Team. After his time in France, Nzingo signed with Swansea City AFC, where he has played since the 2023 season.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Glory Nzingo

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 174

Date Of Birth: November 4, 2004

Age: 20

Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland

Nationality: Irish

Last Club: Swansea City AFC (EFL Championship)

Transaction: Carolina Core FC (MLS NEXT Pro) acquires midfielder Glory Nzingo on loan from Swansea City AFC (EFL Championship) until December 31 2025, subject to international clearance.

