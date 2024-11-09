Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
November 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC remains unbeaten on the season after playing Spokane Zephyr FC to a scoreless draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
