Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
February 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC ended its three-match losing streak after winning 2-1 against Lexington SC behind an own goal and Mia Corbin's fourth goal of the season.
