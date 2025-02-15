Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

February 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC ended its three-match losing streak after winning 2-1 against Lexington SC behind an own goal and Mia Corbin's fourth goal of the season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.