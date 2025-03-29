Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC holds Dallas Trinity FC scoreless in a 3-0 victory with an opening goal from Eli Hutchinson and a brace from Mia Corbin.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.