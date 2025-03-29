Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC holds Dallas Trinity FC scoreless in a 3-0 victory with an opening goal from Eli Hutchinson and a brace from Mia Corbin.
Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Carolina Ascent FC, 3-0
Carolina Ascent Defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-0, Move into First Place
