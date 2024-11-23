Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
November 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
An early goal from Sam Meza gives Dallas Trinity FC the 1-0 win over Carolina Ascent FC, handing Carolina its first loss at home and bringing Trinity's unbeaten streak to seven matches.
USL Super League Stories from November 23, 2024
