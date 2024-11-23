Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

November 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







An early goal from Sam Meza gives Dallas Trinity FC the 1-0 win over Carolina Ascent FC, handing Carolina its first loss at home and bringing Trinity's unbeaten streak to seven matches.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.