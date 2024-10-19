Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Ashlynn Serepca records a brace and Meagan McClelland earns her league-leading fourth clean sheet of the season as Carolina Ascent FC defeats Brooklyn FC 2-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 19, 2024
- Ashlynn Serepca Brace Leads Carolina Ascent Past Brooklyn FC, 2-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Ashlynn Serepca Brace Leads Carolina Ascent Past Brooklyn FC, 2-0
- Carolina Ascent Extend Undefeated Season with Draw at Brooklyn FC
- Late Equalizer Forces Draw for Carolina Ascent FC at Lexington SC
- Carolina Ascent FC Announce 2025 Spring Schedule, 7 Home Matches Starting this February
- Molly Vapensky Selected for United States U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup Squad