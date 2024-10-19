Sports stats



Carolina Ascent FC

Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video


Ashlynn Serepca records a brace and Meagan McClelland earns her league-leading fourth clean sheet of the season as Carolina Ascent FC defeats Brooklyn FC 2-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from October 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central