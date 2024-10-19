Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Ashlynn Serepca records a brace and Meagan McClelland earns her league-leading fourth clean sheet of the season as Carolina Ascent FC defeats Brooklyn FC 2-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

