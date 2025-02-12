Carolina Ascent FC Kicks off Spring Season with Home Opener on February 15th

February 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







With championship goals in mind, Carolina Ascent FC resumes our Inaugural Season this Saturday, February 15, at home against Lexington SC. Building on a successful Fall season (5-3-6 record, third place in the league), Carolina Ascent FC will kick off the Spring schedule with three consecutive home games at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

In addition to a returning roster, two exciting new players have been added to the squad. Forward Riley Parker has been signed from Tampa Bay Sun FC, and NC State graduate Jenna Butler has signed to strengthen the defense. Parker was a standout at the University of Alabama, earning 2022 MAC Hermann Semifinalist honors. Butler, a five-year player at NC State, is returning to the Carolinas after playing with the Washington Spirit (NWSL) in their successful 2024 season.

It's an exciting time for women's soccer, and as the weather warms, we invite you to cover Carolina Ascent FC's Spring season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 12, 2025

Carolina Ascent FC Kicks off Spring Season with Home Opener on February 15th - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.