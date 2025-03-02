Carolina Ascent Fall to Ft. Lauderdale United, 1-2

March 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - A second-half comeback from Fort Lauderdale United FC handed Carolina Ascent FC their first loss of the Spring by a final score of 1-2. #9 Mia Corbin scored her team-leading 6th goal of the season for Carolina Ascent.

The first 45 minutes was dominated by the home side, whipping in over 20 crosses and drawing six corners. From the hop, Carolina Ascent put the pressure on with a near-post rocket from #10 Rylee Baisden that struck the post in the 8th minute.

After another Carolina Ascent barrage, the hosts found the opener in the 28th minute. #18 Audrey Harding took on her defender, drove to the end line, and curled in a cross that landed right on the foot of Corbin, who finished beautifully into the side netting. Corbin now has scored in three consecutive games.

The fluidity of Carolina Ascent's attack continued to give Fort Lauderdale United's defense problems. Plenty of interchange between Corbin and #23 Riley Parker created different attacking looks and a dangerous Rylee Baisden was ever present on the wing, playing multiple dangerous balls into the box.

Fort Lauderdale's lone first half chance came in the 37th minute with a #17 Jasmine Hamid header that soared over the crossbar from the edge of the six-yard box.

Carolina Ascent's passing was on full display in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Lovely build-up play was followed up by an #13 Addisyn Merrick through ball to #14 Taylor Porter who took the ball in stride on the edge of the penalty box, but her shot blazed over the bar.

The home team carried a 1-0 lead into the half.

Despite Carolina Ascent continuing to create chances in the second half, the second 45 minutes proved to be a different result.

It did not take long into the second half for Fort Lauderdale United to show why they are a tough out. In the 47th minute, #18 Addie McCain found striker #20 Kiara Locklear down the sideline and Locklear's ensuing back post cross found the feet of Hamid who drilled into the open net.

Carolina Ascent continued to put on the pressure, particularly through the feet of Harding. Her curling effort in the 54th effort was neatly punched away by Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper #1 Cosette Morche.

After Baisden just missed giving her team the lead again, it was Fort Lauderdale United that vaulted ahead. After executing a short corner, McCain headed a cross to the back post and Locklear headed it in to give the visitors their first lead in the 61st minute.

Again, Carolina Ascent poured on the pressure. In the 63rd minute, Harding sent one over the bar from in close and collided hard with Morche in front of the net, but no penalty was given.

Corbin nearly had her second goal of the game in the 70th minute, but her blast struck the outside of the post.

Fresh off returning to the team from her international break with Israel, Carolina Ascent substitute #17 Eli Hutchinson almost scored a spectacular goal, striking the crossbar off the half volley from 20 yards out.

Merrick poured in crosses in stoppage time and nearly tied it herself as her intended cross just missed the head of #19 Ashlynn Serepca, missed the outstretched gloves of Morche, and trickled tantalizingly by the post.

The referee blew the final whistle and Fort Lauderdale took home the three points with a 2-1 win.

QUOTES :

Coach Philip Poole 's thoughts on the outcome of the game:

"Super disappointed with the result and the outcome, but I think both teams will tell you that we created a lot of chances. We opened Fort Lauderdale up, who are a very good team, many times and we didn't put the ball away. We've been here before, you got to get the second, you got to get the third."

Poole on the missing ingredient in the final third:

"When you're not creating chances, then you have problems. We are creating chances, just that final touch, it'll come. There is no way around it. You just have to get back to work."

Audrey Harding on the connection in the attack:

"I think our fluidity in training has looked just like this game. It is just unfortunate that we didn't finish our chances and some calls were made that maybe shouldn't have been called. But we can't control that. I think that was one of our best games, it just didn't go our way."

Mia Corbin on finding the back of the net for the third game in a row:

"We are really connecting well as a front line. It's just working together and not even thinking, just want to finish my chances if I get the opportunity. It is nice that I am able to contribute for the team."

Game attendance: 3044

