Carolina Announces Additional Transactions,

November 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced a pair of transactions affecting the active roster. Carolina has agreed to terms with defenseman Gregory Felder for the rest of the 2023-24 season while goalie Mario Cavaliere has been made inactive.

Felder, a native of Switzerland, was signed to a PTO on on November 2nd and has played in the last four games with the Thunderbirds. The 28-year-old now remains with the team following his PTO offer expiring.

Cavaliere has started all six games for the Thunderbirds this season posting 4-2 record with a 2.37 goals against average, good for third in the FPHL. The netminder saved 46-49 shots on Saturday evening against the Binghamton Black Bears. Cavaliere will join the Knoxville Ice Bears on Wednesday morning as an emergency backup goalie and is expected to return to the Thunderbirds before the weekend series against Blue Ridge.

Carolina returns to action on Friday night at the Annex when the Thunderbirds host the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2023

Carolina Announces Additional Transactions, - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.