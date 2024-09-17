Carlos Vela Signs with LAFC: El Rey Returns!

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Carlos Vela is back, re-signing with LAFC as they seek a third straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. Vela's deal lasts through 2024 with an option for 2025.

