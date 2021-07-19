Carlos Ruiz, "Chooch", Set to be Inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame on August 10

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce that on Tuesday, August 10th, former R-Phils and Philadelphia Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz will be inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph's. Carlos Ruiz, a fan favorite, was fondly known as "Chooch" during his illustrious career and the R-Phils are honored to solidify the impact he had on Baseballtown both as a player and as an individual.

The ceremony will take place after the R-Phils baseball game. Carlos Ruiz will be in attendance at America's Classic Ballpark when the R-Phils host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:45 p.m. Please note that this updated game time is earlier than what was originally listed for this date.

The post-game Carlos Ruiz Baseballtown Hall of Fame Ceremony will be immediately followed by fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. In addition, the first 2,000 adults 15 and older will receive a special Commemorative Carlos Ruiz Baseballtown Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 32oz cup, thanks to Pepsi. Special pricing will be offered for 32oz.

Pepsi products at the game! For Bobblehead fans - As a special offer, the R-Phils have obtained a very limited number of special Carlos Ruiz Bobbleheads. The Carlos Ruiz Bobblehead features "Chooch" in his R-Phils uniform, does not include a sponsor logo, and is in very limited supply. The only way to obtain one of these limited edition Carlos Ruiz Bobbleheads is to participate in a picnic area outing on August 10th. Fans who purchase tickets to attend the game in one of FirstEnergy Stadium's three picnic areas, the Pool Pavilion, Left Field Deck PICNIC, or '67 Club, will receive a FREE Carlos Ruiz Bobblehead.

Groups of 20 or more booking a picnic outing will get the Chooch bobblehead at the normal group pricing discount of $30 at the Pool, $31 at the '67 Club, and $29 at the Deck Picnic. For individuals (19 or less people) the prices are $35 at the Pool, $36 at the '67 Club, and $34 at the Deck Picnic. Again - This Carlos Ruiz Bobblehead giveaway is limited, and is exclusive to those who book a group outing in a picnic area, or buy an individual ticket to the select picnic area hospitality areas. The picnic areas include a 2.5-hour all-you-can-eat buffet. For information on the picnic areas, call or text 610-370-BALL.

Yuengling will be bringing their Historic Yuengling vehicle - and special pricing will also be offered on 32oz. Yuengling products! Plus Yuengling will offer free sampling for fans 21 and over.

In addition, Carlos Ruiz Hall of Fame night will also feature a pre-game and post-game concert by "Elvis"! Accomplished Elvis Tribute Performer Jeff Krick Jr. will provide the entertainment. The pre-game "Elvis" concert is presented by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, and features a Happy Hour with $1 off select beer in the Yuengling Hometown Taproom.

The post-game "Elvis" concert is presented by St. Boniface Craft Brewing.

Tickets for the Carlos Ruiz Baseballtown Hall of Fame Night are on sale now at rphils.com/tickets, or visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, or call 610-370-BALL.Ruiz was a member of the R-Phils in 2003 and 2004, when he hit .278 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs combined over 153 games. The 2004 season pushed Ruiz into the limelight and into prospect status. Later that year, he attended the Arizona Fall League and was added to the Phillies 40-man roster. After a season in Triple-A, Ruiz made his Major League debut with the Phillies on May 6, 2006. A native of David, Panama, Ruiz was signed by the Phillies on December 4, 1998.A 12-year big-league veteran, Ruiz finished his career following the 2017 season. In 1,136 MLB games (1,069 with Philadelphia), Ruiz hit .273/.330/.422 with 52 home runs and 278 RBIs. He was a National League All-Star with the Phillies in 2012, a year in which he hit a career-best .325. Ruiz threw out 27% of opposing base-stealers throughout his Major League career, including a career-best 41.7% in 2016, which led the National League. After 11 seasons with the Phillies, Ruiz was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August of 2016, and appeared in 53 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2017 before retiring at age 38.

He actually pitched in one game for the Mariners, his only professional appearance on the mound.

Ruiz was a member of the World Series Championship team in 2008, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles, four walks, and a home run in the series to help lift Philadelphia to its first World Series title since 1980. He is the MLB record holder, along with Jason Varitek, for the most career no-hitters caught (4). These include Roy Halladay's perfect game for the Phillies against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010, and Halladay's playoff no-hitter over the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 NLDS - only the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history.

Throughout his career, Chooch remained an energetic and positive force in the clubhouse.

In Reading, he was always a fan favorite to watch. His personality emanated throughout the ballpark, drawing in adults and kids alike. The Reading Fightin Phils are so excited and honored to celebrate all that Carlos Ruiz has done for the baseball community and club here in Reading.

Anyone can buy tickets to the Reading Fightin Phils Hall of Fame night on August 10thbeginning TODAY! Purchase now to secure your spot at our Carlos Ruiz Induction night here at America's Classic Ballpark. Don't wait as tickets will sell quickly.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook viawww.facebook.com/fightinsfor all information.

