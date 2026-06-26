Carlos Llamosa's USMNT Memories on the World's Stage: USL Spotlight

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Carlos Llamosa, Head Coach of San Antonio FC, reminisces on his USMNT memories from 2002 and beyond.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026

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