USL Detroit City FC

Carlos Herrera: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 17/18

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026


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