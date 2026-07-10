Carlos Herrera: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 17/18
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026
- FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks in Second Half of 2026 - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence - Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- New Mexico United Selected as Top 5 Nominee for New Mexico Entertainment Awards - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Sign Goalkeeper Noah Adams to USL Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- El Futuro - New Mexico United Academy to Hold Tryouts - New Mexico United
- Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington for Rivalry Game - Louisville City FC
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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