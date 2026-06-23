Carlo Parisi Joins LOVB Atlanta from Serie A1

Published on June 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA - League One Volleyball (LOVB) has announced that Carlo Parisi will join LOVB Atlanta Volleyball as head coach for the 2026/27 season.

Parisi, 66, brings more than three decades of coaching experience to LOVB Atlanta. During his illustrious career, he's led teams to an Italian Serie A1 title, two CEV Cup titles, the Italian Cup, and three A2 championships. The Italian native has won four Best Coach awards - one in Serie A1, three in Serie A2 - and also led the Czech National Team to a European League title in 2012.

"We are thrilled to welcome a coach of Carlo's caliber to LOVB," said League One Volleyball Pro Chief of Sport Tom Hogan. "He has found success at the highest levels of professional volleyball. We are excited to see him raise the standard of excellence LOVB Atlanta has built in its first two seasons."

Most recently, Parisi spent parts of four seasons leading clubs in the world's top league, Serie A1 of Italy. He took over Il Bisonte Firenze midway through the 2022/23 season and remained through the end of 2023/24. Then he transferred to Volley Bergamo, reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup in 2024/25 and winning the Trofeo Mimmo Fusco early in 2025/26.

Under Parisi's tutelage from 2004-15, Unendo Yamamay Busto Arsizio (UYBA) had its best run of success in club history. During the 2011/12 season, UYBA Volley won its sole league and Italian Cup titles, and he also coached the squad to its first and second CEV Cup championships (2009/10, 2011/12). Parisi also led the squad to the CEV Champions League semifinals twice, reaching the title match in 2014/15.

In addition to his time in Italy, Parisi has led club teams in Romania, Greece, France, and Azerbaijan.

Parisi looks to continue Atlanta's run as one of League One Volleyball's strongest teams. In two years, LOVB Atlanta has put together a 26-15 record overall, including a league-best 24-12 mark during regular season play. More information regarding LOVB Atlanta's 2026/27 season, including the team's roster and schedule, will be announced throughout the summer.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 23, 2026

Carlo Parisi Joins LOVB Atlanta from Serie A1 - LOVB Atlanta

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