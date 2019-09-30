Career Fair Registration Deadline Approaches

(York, Pa.) - A window of opportunity for area businesses is starting to close. SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) announced today that registration for their upcoming Career Fair at PeoplesBank Park will end this Thursday, October 3.

The 2019 Career Fair will draw hundreds of talented career seekers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17. The annual event pairs them with representatives from organizations ranging from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between.

Participating companies will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and meet with career seekers to discuss full- and part-time opportunities. Attendees will also benefit from engagement with career training programs.

"We have been very excited by the enthusiasm of attendees of our previous events, and we are really looking forward to introducing more of them to area businesses who will benefit from their talents," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber.

Schreiber also announced dates for 2019 Career Fair prep sessions, which have contributed to the excellent turnout of previous fairs:

Wednesday, October 2, 5 - 7 p.m.

New Hope Ministries Hanover Center

135 Baltimore St, Hanover, PA 17331

Contact: Mike Fleming, 717-698-3365, ext. 502, mfleming@nhm-pa.net

Thursday, October 3, 5 - 7 p.m.

Community Progress Council,

226 E College Ave, York PA 17403

Contact: Elizabeth Waite, 717-846-4600, ext. 271, ewaite@yorkcpc.org

Tuesday, October 8, 2 - 4 p.m.

Community Progress Council,

226 E College Ave, York PA 17403

Contact: Elizabeth Waite, 717-846-4600, ext. 271, ewaite@yorkcpc.org

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

For more information, visit www.yceapa.org.

