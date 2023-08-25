Cards Win in 11

SPRINGFIELD, MO - A walk-off wild pitch handed the Cardinals their third consecutive win, an 8-7 decision over the Hooks in 11 innings Friday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield turned around a 7-2 Hooks lead by scoring five times in the eighth to force extras.

Trailing 2-1, Zach Dezenzo ignited a three-run frame for Corpus Christi by launching a 417 foot home run to center to lead off the sixth. Dezenzo clubbed another 400-foot bomb in his next at-bat, a two-run shot that put the Hooks up, 6-2, in the seventh.

With his second multi-homer game of the month, Dezenzo is 5-for-8 with four runs, two doubles, two homers and five RBIs over his last two games.

Each Hook reached base Friday night, with Corpus Christi turning in its sixth double-digit hit total in the past seven contest.

Luis Aviles, Jr., J.C. Correa, Bryan Arias, and Garrett Wolforth, the bottom six in the order, each recorded a pair of knocks.

Correa opened the eighth with an infield single, and later scored on a sac fly from Kenedy Corona as the visitors claimed their seventh marker of the evening.

Blair Henley turned in an effective start for Corpus Christi, holding Springfield to two runs over 5 1/3 innings. Henley, aided by three double plays turned by the Hooks, owns a 2.36 ERA over his last seven appearances.

Peyton Plumlee retired all four batters he faced in relief of Henley.

After the Cards sent eight men to bat in the eighth inning, Adrian Chaidez kept Springfield at bay in the ninth and 10th.

A sac bunt opened the Cards 11th, pushing the automatic runner to third base. An 0-2 pitch to the next hitter bounced to the backstop, saddling Chaidez with the tough-luck loss.

