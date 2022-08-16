Cards Take Rain-Shortened Series Opener from Travs

Springfield, MO - Mother Nature and the Springfield Cardinals were the winners tonight in a 2-1 rain shortened eight inning loss for the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. The Travs outhit the Cardinals 9-4 in the loss. Big leaguer Jack Flaherty started for Springfield on a ML Rehab assignment and pitched three scoreless innings. Lefty Domingo Robles followed with five innings of one-run ball scattering seven hits. Stephen Kolek delivered a solid start of 5.2 frames for Arkansas but was the hard luck loser giving up both runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Matt Koperniak put Springfield on the board early with a solo homer in the first.

* The Travs got on the board thanks to an RBI double from Jake Anchia with one out in the seventh. However, the next two hitters were retired and the tying run was left in scoring position.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Riley Unroe: 3-4, SB

* C Jake Anchia: 2-3, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* It was the second time the Travs have faced Flaherty on a rehab assignment this year.

* The game was delayed 30 minutes by rain at the start.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Wednesday night with right-hander Taylor Dollard making the start against righty Edgar Escobar. First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

