Cards Outlast Travs, 4-3, in 10 Innings
August 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (34-53) took the series lead, 2-games-to-1, with a 4-3 win in 10 innings against the Arkansas Travelers (45-42) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night. A two-base fielding error in the top of the 10th scored SS Delvin Perez for the go-ahead run, before RHP Jacob Bosiokovic slammed the door with a scoreless bottom of the 10th.
Decisions:
W - RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (6-3)
L - LHP Ray Kerr (2-1)
Notables:
C Ivan Herrera went 3x4 with an RBI single and a run... 3B Brendan Donovan went 1x4 with an RBI double... 1B Chandler Redmond collected his first Double-A RBI with a double in the 4th... RHP Dalton Roach started and went 5.1 innings with three runs on three hits in the no-decision... RHP Ramon Santos (2.2 IP) and RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (2.0 IP) combined to toss 4.2 scoreless relief frames.
On Deck:
-Friday, 7:10pm, at Dickey-Stephens Park - SPR LHP Kevin McGovern (1-1, 5.17) at ARK LHP Brandon Williamson (1-3, 5.05)
-Broadcast live on Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
-Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show at 6:55pm
