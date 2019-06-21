Cards Drop 2-1 Thriller to Open Series in Danville

June 21, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals dropped their first road game of the season 2-1 at Legion Field Friday evening vs the Danville Braves. Julio Puello twirled 5.2 innings of one-run ball, and Mateo Gil hit the first Cardinal home run of the season.

Puello, in his first Appalachian League start, proved dominant. He struck out six in 5.2 innings of one-run ball without issuing a walk. The righty from La Romana, Dominican Republic set aside eight straight and nine of his first 10 to open the outing.

The Cardinals boarded four over the first two innings but could not break through vs. Danville starter Walner Polanco. With two outs in the third though, Gil blasted a 442-foot home run over the left field wall to put the Cards up 1-0. The homer was his first and the team's first this season.

In the sixth, Danville first baseman Bryce Ball took Puello for a two-out RBI double to right to tie the game at 1-1. Lefty Enrique Perez entered and left the go-ahead run at second.

Perez twirled a scoreless seventh before finding trouble in the eighth when Jose Palma reached with a leadoff single, stole second on a broken pick play and moved to third on a bouncer to the left side. Leonardo Taveras took over on the mound and threw a wild pitch that allowed Palma to score, giving the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Liam Sabino reached with a walk in the ninth but was stranded by Alex Camacho, who earned his first save of the year with a scoreless final frame. Javier Ciriaco (1-0) earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Perez (0-1) suffered the loss despite allowing just one hit and striking out two in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

The Cardinals will look to even the series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Dalton Roach (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get his first start of the season for the Cards vs. RHP Alex Barger (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Braves.

The Cardinals return home for a fun-filled homestand June 28-July 3 vs. Kingsport and Greeneville. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.