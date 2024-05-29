Cards Down Surge in Pitchers' Duel, 2-1

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Three Cardinals combined to allow just one run on six hits as Springfield came out on top in a pitchers' duel with a 2-1 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Cardinals are now 12-3 in one-run games.

Decisions:

W: Max Rajcic (5-4)

L: Zebby Matthews (1-1)

S: Matt Svanson (7)

Notables:

With the Springfield win and an Arkansas Travelers loss, the Cardinals reclaim first place in the North Division by a half game.

The Cardinals have won three of their last four games and are 7-0 against the Wind Surge so far this season.

Max Rajcic picked up his 5th win of the season, 2nd-most in the Texas League. He has recorded a decision in every start so far this season.

The Cardinals went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but held Wichita to 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Jacob Buchberger extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a 7th inning single, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

Matt Svanson is now 7-for-7 in save opportunities.

Three balks were called in the game.

On Deck:

Tuesday, May 20 at 7:05 pm: SPR RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 6.53 ERA) vs WCH LHP Jaylin Nowlin (3-2, 3.93 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

