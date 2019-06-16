Cards Complete Sweep

SPRINGFIELD - Lefty Andrew Warner turned in a strong start and Chris Chinea delivered four runs on a pair of two-out hits Sunday afternoon as the Cardinals upended the Hooks, 8-6, before 3,429 fans at Hammons Field.

The Springfield (29-40) sweep eliminates Corpus Christi (32-36) from the first-half race. The Hooks had won the Texas League South first-half title in three of the past four campaigns. The second half starts Tuesday night at Whataburger Field when Corpus Christi hosts Arkansas, the first-half champs in the TL North.

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead Sunday, pouncing on Warner for two runs via five hits, with fourth of those knocks going for extra bases. Bryan De La Cruz, who was 3-for-4 on the day, tripled to start the first and came home on a two-out double by Granden Goetzman. In the second, Osvaldo Duarte, who tripled to right-center, raced home on a sac fly by Carlos Canelon.

Springfield plated a pair in the second to tie the game. A double by Rayder Ascanio keyed the rally against Enoli Paredes (0-1).

The Cards broke the stalemate in the fourth thanks to four walks, two singles, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. Chinea capped the four-run outburst with a base hit to centerfield off Carlos Sanabria, which plated two. It was the lone ball to leave the infield.

With a 6-2 edge, Warner (4-5) settled in, retiring 15 consecutive hitters. Canelon disrupted the string with a two-out base hit into left field. Walks by Luis Santana and De La Cruz ended Warner's day. Jacob Patterson entered from the Springfield pen and netted a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

Corpus Christi broke through in the eighth against Conner Jones. Abraham Toro clubbed a lead-off home run to right field for his 11th dinger of the season. Colton Shaver, making his Double-A debut, cracked a double and came around to score on a knock by Ronnie Dawson. Canelon made it a one-run game with a two-out RBI single into center.

In the home half, Chinea turned a 6-5 contest into an 8-5 Cards lead with a two-out homer to right field off Carson LaRue.

A lead-off triple by De La Cruz, his second of the game, helped the Hooks scratch out a run in the ninth.

Corpus Christi heads back to Whataburger Field for a seven-game stand beginning Monday night. Brandon Bailey draws Arkansas right-hander Nabil Crismatt in the series opener. The first 1,500 kids 12-and-under receive a Surfing Sammy Toothbrush Holder from Star Orthodontics. First pitch 6:15.

