Cardinals Win Slugfest vs. Mets, 13-9

May 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals put a halt to the St. Lucie Mets seven-game winning streak with a 13-9 victory at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Reichenborn broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out, bases clearing double in the bottom of the sixth that put the Cardinals ahead 7-4.

Palm Beach collected six hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a commanding 12-4 lead. Luis Rodriguez clubbed a solo home run in the eighth to make it 13-4.

The Mets put together a spirited rally in the top of the ninth to close the gap to four runs. Alex Ramirez crushed a leadoff home run, his second of the season. Carlos Dominguez ripped a two-run double and William Lugo blasted two-run homer to make it 13-9. Edgar Manzo got the next two batters to end the game.

Ramirez went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBI. It was his fourth three-hit game of the series. He is 13 for 24 in the series with a home run, three doubles and a triple. Ramirez raised his batting average to .380.

Dominguez, Lugo and Shervyen Newton also had two hits apiece. Every Mets batter in the lineup had at least one hit. The nine runs matched a season high.

The 13 runs scored by the Cardinals were the most allowed by the Mets this season. It was just the second time this season the Mets allowed more than six runs in a game.

Mets starter Dominic Hamel gave up four runs on four hits while walking four in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Trey McLoughlin took the loss and allowed three runs in 1.1 innings in his season debut.

The Mets (18-8) and Cardinals (10-16) play their series finale at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday at noon.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.