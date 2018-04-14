Cardinals Win Series with Doubleheader Split against RockHounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals and Midland RockHounds split Saturday's doubleheader, with the Cards claiming a 5-0 win in Game 1 and Midland taking Game 2, 4-3. Both games were seven innings long and played before 3,290 fans at Hammons Field on Saturday.

After his scheduled start on Friday was rained out, Conner Greene toed the rubber for Game 1 and his second outing as a Cardinal was worth the wait.

Greene tossed six innings of at-times perfect baseball, striking out eight and allowing just a single hit in a 5-0 Springfield (3-5) win over Midland (5-3).

Greene (1-1) retired 16 consecutive RockHounds after allowing a single and loading the bases with one out in the top of the first, a jam he escaped with an inning-ending double play.

Springfield did all its damage in the bottom of the second, scoring all of the seven-inning game's five runs during a two-out rally capped by Tommy Edman's first home run of the season.

THE GAME WAS OVER WHEN

Darren Seferina scored on an RBI single by Victor Roache with two outs in the second. That run would hold up thanks to Greene and Landon Beck's combined two-hitter. Beck struck out the side in the seventh, allowing a hit and a run.

Granden Goetzman made it 3-0 when he drove in Roache on a two-out single in the second.

The rally continued with Thomas Spitz doubling to left, scoring Goetzman. Edman's two-run homer capped the inning.

NEARLY UNHITTABLE

Going back to Thursday's 10-5 win, Cardinals pitchers allowed just two RockHounds hits over 10 innings through the end of Saturday's Game 1.

ADDITIONAL NOTES FROM GAME 1

Roache is 5-for-10 with four RBIs over his last three games... Edman (.400) and Lane Thomas (.419) are two of six players in the Texas League still hitting above .400... The last time Greene went at least six innings with one hit or fewer was Aug. 12, 2016, when he allowed zero hits in six innings for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats... Thomas' hit streak is at eight to open the season.

THE 'HOUNDS BOUNCE BACK IN GAME 2

A late rally fell short for the Cardinals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at Hammons Field.

Lane Thomas hit his third home run of the season and Victor Roache drove in a run for the fourth straight game in a 4-3 Springfield loss to the Midland RockHounds.

The Cardinals (3-6) trailed 4-0 in the sixth when Thomas took Jarret Martin deep to center, driving in Tommy Edman. Thomas extended his hit streak to nine to open the season with the home run.

After walks by John Nogowski and Chris Chinea, Roache cut the deficit to 4-3 with a two-out single up the middle, scoring Nogowski.

The Cardinals went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game, with Minor League Baseball doubleheader rules shortening games to seven innings.

Sam Tewes started for Springfield allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings, striking out two.

J.P. Sportman hit what would end up being the game-winning run with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

A scoreless innings streak for Springfield pitchers that started in Thursday night's sixth inning ended at 14 when Tyler Ramirez scored on a Mikey White single with one out in the fourth, putting the RockHounds up 1-0.

The RockHounds added to their lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by Ramirez that scored Eli White.

Brady Bowen and Chris Ellis combined to give up one run on one hit and two walks in 2.1 innings of relief.

THE LANE TRAIN

Thomas continues to rake in his first season in the Cardinals system. His home run in Saturday's Game 2 put his season average at .412, the third-best mark in the Texas League. He's second in the Texas League in total bases (29), hits (13), runs (8) and is third in OPS (1.244).

UP NEXT

MIDLAND: The RockHounds (6-3) travel west for a three-game series in Tulsa (5-3) starting at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

SPRINGFIELD: The Cardinals' season-opening homestand continues Sunday with the first game of a three-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders (3-5). Springfield lost two of three games in Frisco last week. The projected starters are Connor Jones (1-0) for Springfield and Brett Martin (0-1) for Frisco. Jones allowed three runs over five innings in a 4-3 win over Martin and Frisco on April 9.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER APPRECIATION DAY SUNDAY

Sunday is Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day at Hammons Field. Season Ticket Holders will have an autograph session with the team, starting with complimentary lunch in the Indoor Training Facility at 1:30pm. Season Ticket Holders do not need a ticket for admission to this event but must bring the Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day ticket from their Season Ticket Booklet. Call 417-863-0395 for more information!

