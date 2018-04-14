Cardinals Walk-Off in 10th Inning on Wild Pitch

A beautiful Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium didn't start off on the right track for Cardinals pitcher Austin Warner. A lead-off home run followed by a four run 2nd inning put Warner's back against the wall. The Fire Frogs were on to him, striking seven hits in their first two at bats to take an early 5-0 lead.

The opposite was happening for Palm Beach early on. Cardinal hitters went hitless through four innings before Jose Godoy broke it up with a single in the 5th.

The bats gained life in the 6th inning for the Birds. Stefan Trosclair lined a double into the right-center gap, scoring Evan Mendoza and Johan Mieses. Two batters later, in comes Andy Young. He lifts a high flying ball to left-field for a two-run home run to put the Cardinals within one run. Now 5-4 Florida leads.

Cardinal pitchers would continue to shut down batters, leaving the game up to the offense in the bottom half of the 9th to create late inning magic for second night in a row.

Shane Billings reached on an infield single. Than with two outs and a 1-2 count, Fire Frogs pitcher made a poor pick-off throw to first, sending Billings to third on the overthrow. Jose Godoy would capitalize off the opportunity with a single of his own, plating Billings for the game tying run.

In the 10th inning, Palm Beach RHP Will Latcham recorded a three up, three down top half of the inning. The Cardinals were looking hungry for a run entering the dugout.

With the 2-3-4 hitters due up, a walk-off was just around the corner. Starting on second base, Kramer Robertson advanced to third on a ground out, bringing Mieses to the plate.

A wild pitch sent to the back stop left a clear lane for Robertson to trot home with a smile as teammates rushed the field.

The Cardinals bullpen shut down the Fire Frogs, with a final line of: 7 IP. 8 K. 0 R.

The Birds improve to 7-3 on the season, winning 6-5 in 10 innings.

The series finale is schedule for 1p.m. tomorrow at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

"Masters Sunday" will be celebrated and like our Cardinals players on the Field, be sure to wear RED. All those in red will qualify for a chance to win a free round of Golf.

W- Latcham (1-1) L- McLaughlin (0-2) Time- 2:55

