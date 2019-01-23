Cardinals to Host 2019 Job Fair on January 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals will host a Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 31 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2019 season. The fair will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hammons Field Indoor Training Facility.

Interviews will be held that day for seasonal, part-time positions available in customer service/game entertainment, sales, ticket operations and press box operation. Anyone interested in applying for any position must bring a resume for each position they'd like to apply for.

Delaware North--the stadium's Food and Beverage company--will also be conducting interviews that day, aiming to fill a number of concession stand positions including managers, stand attendants, bartenders, cooks, vendors, retail attendants, suite servers and more.

Brokate Janitorial--the stadium's janitorial company--will be conducting interviews for in-game and post-game cleaners.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Hammons Field.

