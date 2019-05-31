Cardinals Sweep Drillers in Doubleheader and Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (22-31) took both games of Thursday night's doubleheader against the Tulsa Drillers (27-25), winning Game 1 by a score of 5-1 and taking Game 2 with a 6-3 final in front of 4,379 fans at Hammons Field.

The doubleheader sweep also secured a three-game series sweep over Tulsa. Springfield won the series opener on Tuesday before Wednesday's weather-forced postponement.

GAME 1 DECISIONS:

W: RHP Kodi Whitley (1-2)

L: LHP Victor Gonzalez (0-1)

S: RHP Jacob Patterson (1)

GAME 1 MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals 1B Chris Chinea broke a 0-0 tie with a fourth-inning RBI single. Three batters later, LF Dylan Carlson drove home what ended up being the winning runs off a two-out two-RBI single to center that put the Cardinals up 3-0.

GAME 1 NOTABLES:

- Chinea (2-for-3), 2B Alberto Triunfel (2-for-3) and CF Randy Arozarena (3-for-4) led the Cardinals with multi-hit efforts.

- Cardinals RHP Angel Rondon impressed in his first career start at Hammons Field, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings (2 H, 3 BB, 5 K) before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fourth.

GAME 2 DECISIONS:

W: RHP Seth Elledge (3-3)

L: RHP Michael Bowden (1-1)

S: RHP Merandy Gonzalez (4)

GAME 2 MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- After LF Conner Capel put the Cardinals ahead 1-0, 2B Rayden Ascanio blasted his first career Double-A home run. Ascanio's two-run shot extended the lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

- Tulsa tied things up 3-3 after scoring one run in the third and two more in the top of the fourth, but Springfield wasted no time breaking that tie when Chinea lifted a two-run go-ahead homer of the wall in left-center to put the Cardinals back up for good at 5-3.

GAME 2 NOTABLES:

- The Cardinals used an opener for the second time in a week after righty reliever Roel Ramirez (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K) started Game 2 of the doubleheader. Springfield moved to 2-0 when using openers.

- Elledge (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K) and Gonzalez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to secure the win and the series sweep.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-Springfield continues its homestand by welcoming the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday for the first of a three-game series. Friday's game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. with gates opening at 6:10 p.m.

Friday's promotions include Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo and Fans-On-Field Fireworks with 20th Anniversary of 1999 Songs.

Check out all the upcoming fun and order your tickets right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.

