Cardinals Rally in 8th for 3-2 Win over 1st-Place RoughRiders

April 27, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Back-to-back RBI doubles from Kramer Robertson and Dylan Carlson sent the Springfield Cardinals (8-14) past the Texas League South Division leading Frisco RoughRiders (13-9) 3-2 on Friday in front of 4,236 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Jacob Patterson (3-1)

L: RHP Blake Bass (1-1)

S: RHP Connor Jones (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- After Frisco took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the eighth, Springfield immediately responded in the bottom half. DH Shane Billings started the inning with a single. Two batters later, Robertson ripped a one-out double to left and advanced to third on the throw home, scoring Billings. Next, Carlson blasted another double to the wall in left that easily brought Robertson home for the winning run.

- After Cardinals RHP Merandy Gonzalez allowed a home run, a walk and a single in the first four batters of the eighth inning, Patterson came in and quickly induced an inning-ending double play to keep Springfield within a run.

- The response of Cardinals starter Williams Perez was perhaps the game's biggest story. The right-hander allowed a leadoff home run to Christian Lopes before going on to pitch 7.0 full innings, allowing just that one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

NOTABLES:

- Combined with Cardinals RHP Anthony Shew's 6.0 shutout innings on Thursday vs. the Sod Poodles, Cardinals starters have allowed just one run over their past 13.0 innings.

- Patterson has now gone three straight appearances without allowing a baserunner. He leads all Cardinals pitchers with three wins.

- Cardinals 1B Chris Chinea tied the game 1-1 with a solo home run in the fifth. It was Chinea's third homer of the season and first since April 17.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- Gates open at Hammons Field for Saturday Night Baseball between the Cardinals and RoughRiders at 5:10pm. First pitch is set for 6:10pm.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.