Cardinals Put up 15 Hits, Down Sod Poodles 11-10

May 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - A late comeback wasn't enough for Amarillo as the Cardinals (12-16) were able to hold off the Sod Poodles (14-14) Tuesday afternoon, 11-10. The Cards put up 15 hits through 6 innings in today's 9-inning contest.

Decisions:

W: RHP Kyle Leahy (1-4)

L: RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-1)

S: RHP Johan Quezada (1)

Notables:

-RHP Kyle Leahy earned his first win of the season, pitching 7.0 IP, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 error, and 6 strikeouts

-3B Jordan Walker went 3-for-5, with a single and RBI double

-RF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI-single, and 3 runs

-1B Malcom Nuñez went 2-for-2 with a single and solo-HR

-CF Chase Pinder went 2-for-5 with an RBI-single

-RHP Johan Quezada got his first save of the season, pitching .2 IP with 1 SO in the top of the 9th

On deck:

-Wednesday, May 11, 11:30am - LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 3.42) vs. AMA Deyni Olivero (0-2, 8.64)

-Educational Day Pregame Program

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.