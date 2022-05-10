Cardinals Put up 15 Hits, Down Sod Poodles 11-10
May 10, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - A late comeback wasn't enough for Amarillo as the Cardinals (12-16) were able to hold off the Sod Poodles (14-14) Tuesday afternoon, 11-10. The Cards put up 15 hits through 6 innings in today's 9-inning contest.
Decisions:
W: RHP Kyle Leahy (1-4)
L: RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-1)
S: RHP Johan Quezada (1)
Notables:
-RHP Kyle Leahy earned his first win of the season, pitching 7.0 IP, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 error, and 6 strikeouts
-3B Jordan Walker went 3-for-5, with a single and RBI double
-RF Moisés Gómez went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI-single, and 3 runs
-1B Malcom Nuñez went 2-for-2 with a single and solo-HR
-CF Chase Pinder went 2-for-5 with an RBI-single
-RHP Johan Quezada got his first save of the season, pitching .2 IP with 1 SO in the top of the 9th
On deck:
-Wednesday, May 11, 11:30am - LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 3.42) vs. AMA Deyni Olivero (0-2, 8.64)
-Educational Day Pregame Program
-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
