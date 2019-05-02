Cardinals Power Past Poodles with 9-6 Win in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (9-17) clubbed four home runs to power past the Amarillo Sod Poodles (10-16), 9-6, in their first-ever game at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo on Wednesday night.

DECISIONS:

W: Williams Perez (2-1)

L: RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-SS Kramer Robertson dealt the first blow with the first of his two homers on the night, a go-ahead two-run blast in the 4th for the 2-0 lead.

-Amarillo swung in front with three in the bottom of the 4th, but a solo shot from LF Conner Capel in the 5th evened it at 3-3.

-After a go-ahead solo home run from Amarillo RF Edward Olivares in the 5th, Springfield again seized the lead in the 6th when Robertson tied it with his second homer of the game, a solo shot, followed later in the inning with a go-ahead RBI sac fly from C Jose Godoy to lift the Cardinals ahead, 5-4.

-The Cardinals opened the lead with four two-out runs in the 8th on an RBI single from 3B Evan Mendoza, a run-scoring error and a two-run home run from 1B Chris Chinea, making it 9-4.

-The Sod Poodles struck with a solo shot from C Luis Torrens in the 8th and an RBI base knock from Olivares in the 9th, but the Cards closed it from there for the 9-6 win.

NOTABLES:

- SS Kramer Robertson's two homers marked the second time a Cardinal has hit two long-balls in one game, matching 2B Irving Lopez's two-homer game on 4/15 vs. Tulsa. No Cardinal has ever hit three home runs in one game in team history.

-OF Conner Capel's 5th-inning solo shot marked his second straight game with a home run. The Katy, Texas native has hit four home runs this season, his first in Double-A.

- The Cardinals four home runs marked a season high for the club, which leads the league with 35 homers on the season.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the series in Amarillo on Thursday at 7:05pm. Catch the game live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbill's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-Springfield returns home for a seven-game homestand from Thursday, May 9 - Wednesday, May 15. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

