Cardinals, Missouri State Ice Bears Teaming up for Discounted Tickets Friday

February 3, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals and the Missouri State Ice Bears are teaming up with a special $4 ticket offer for the Bears game against the Maryville University Saints on Friday, February 4 at 7 p.m.!

All fans wearing Springfield Cardinals apparel or who mention this promotion at the Jordan Valley Ice Park box office will receive 50% off General Admission (G.A.) tickets to Friday's game at the Jordan Valley Ice Park!

The Springfield Cardinals/Ice Bears half-price G.A. tickets are only available at the Jordan Valley Ice Park box office after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Louie and Springfield Cardinals representatives will be inside Jordan Valley Ice Park during the game, where Louie will drop the puck and participate in the Shootout Challenge during the first intermission. Louie and the Cardinals staff will have goodies for kids in attendance! Plus, fans can come discover their perfect 2022 RED Access Membership journey, pick up 2022 Cardinals schedules and more!

There is no limit on how many discounted tickets can be purchased as a part of this special. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is only good while tickets are available. Tickets must be ordered in person by requesting the Springfield Cardinals ticket offer to receive the discount.

For more information about the Missouri State Ice Bears, visit www.missouristatehockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.