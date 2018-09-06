Cardinals' Leandro Cedeno Named Appy League Player of the Month

September 6, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release





REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - Minor League Baseball today announced Johnson City Cardinal Leandro Cedeno as the August 2018 Appalachian League Player of the Month. The Redbirds' rookie posted a .337 batting average for the month, playing in 30 games.

Listed as an outfielder, Cedeno split time between left field, right field, first base, and designated hitter throughout August. Cedeno posted a .337/.432/.644 slash line, leading the Appalachian League in home runs (seven), RBI (27), extra-base hits (17), total bases (67), doubles (nine), and slugging percentage (.644). He strung together a 13-game hit streak from August 17 to 27, during which he batted .417 with RBI in 10 games.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Cedeno to a minor league contract on August 29, 2014. The 20 year old from Guatire, Venezuela spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the DSL Cardinals before playing nine games in the GCL in 2017. He spent the entire 2018 campaign with Johnson City, batting .336 on the season with 14 home runs, the second-best mark in the Appalachian League.

