Cardinals Launch KY3 30-Day Ticket Guarantee

October 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are excited to launch the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee, a groundbreaking program that adds even more value and assurance to your Springfield Cardinals ticket purchase!

For the first time ever, fans with Unused/Unscanned Individual Game Tickets can now redeem those missed game tickets for significant savings on future tickets during the 2022 season. Within 30 days of your missed game, bring your ticket in for your choice of a 50%-Off Individual Game Ticket in the lower seating bowl or a $3 General Admission Ticket (50%-Off deal only applies to full price lower bowl tickets, plus tax).

Those with digital tickets from a past game can show an email confirmation or call for ticket verification and utilize the new KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee. Any Unused/Unscanned ticket from April or May of 2022 can be redeemed for the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee discount for a game through June 15th, 2022. Tickets dated June 1 or after will have the full 30 days to redeem.

For questions on the KY3 30-Day Ticket Guarantee, call the Ticket Office at (417) 863-2143 or email Supervisor of Ticket Operations. Levi Smith, at [email protected].

KY3 30 Day Guarantee and RED Access Member Exchange Details:

The newly ticketed game must be within 30 days of the original game date within the same calendar season. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts, sales programs, or previously purchased tickets. Fans may only use the discount for the same number of tickets originally purchased. Certain blackout dates will apply, including but not limited to September 11th, while others may be added at a later date. RED Access Members still have the exclusive Membership benefit of turning in unused tickets for complimentary tickets to any other game during the 2022 regular season. RED Access Members with All-Inclusive tickets must continue to use the pre-exchange option if exchanging for future games in All-Inclusive areas. Any usage of the KY3 30 Day Guarantee or Membership Pre or Post Exchange of more than 18 tickets must receive approval from the Springfield Cardinals Front Office. Both the KY3 30 Day Guarantee and RED Access Membership Exchange benefit are subject to change and/or can be revoked for misuse.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 19, 2022

Cardinals Launch KY3 30-Day Ticket Guarantee - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.