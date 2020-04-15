Cardinals Launch First-Ever FREE Kids Club

We know all of you are thinking about baseball during these unpredictable times, so we want to give your family something that's sure to be FUN to look forward to: The brand new and totally FREE Springfield Cardinals Kids Club!

The first-ever free Cardinals Kids Club is the perfect way for your little Cardinals fan to build their own baseball thrills with their official member card, a passport to unlock prizes, free tickets to select games, and a bunch more. And it's also the perfect addition to the Cardinals Experience for when the world is ready to get outside again and head back to Hammons Field.

So sign up your child (ages 12 and under) for the new Cardinals Kids Club by filling out the form at the link below. That way, when baseball does come back to Hammons Field, they'll be ready to play!

Additional Kids Club Perks:

- Free to any child 12 and under

- 2 free General Admission tickets to 3 pre-selected games

- $2 Sunday Discount for Kids Club Members & Family (max 8 per game)

- Online Kids Activity Pack

- Member Game Passport (unlock bonus prizes for attending games)

- Surprise in-season Kids Club Experiences

- A monthly e-mail from Louie

Kids Club Passports will be shipped at a later date.

