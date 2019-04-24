Cardinals Fall 9-6 to Sod Poodles in First-Ever Loss to Amarillo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (6-13) fell 9-6 to the Sod Poodles (8-11) at Hammons Field on Tuesday night. The loss marks the first time the Cardinals have ever lost to Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles are the newest member of the Texas League and the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Kyle McGrath (1-0)

L: RHP Casey Meisner (0-2)

S: RHP David Bednar (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- After Springfield turned a 5-1 deficit into a 6-5 lead with a five-run fourth, Amarillo quickly responded with three runs in the top of the fifth to go back ahead for good off a one-run single by Chris Baker and a two-run double by Edward Olivares.

- A walk by SS Kramer Robertson and a single from LF Scott Hurst gave the Cardinals two on with no outs down 9-6 in the ninth, but Sod Poodles reliever Bednar answered by getting PH Brian O'Keefe and 2B Irving Lopez on back-to-back strikeouts before ending the game on a groundout by RF Dylan Carlson.

NOTABLES:

- Springfield's 1-2-3 hitters combined for an 0-for-13 night, with Lopez and Carlson both going hitless in five at-bats and the rehabbing Tyler O'Neill finishing 0-for-3.

- PH Shane Billings capped Springfield's five-run fourth with a two-run go-ahead home run that put the Cardinals up 6-5. Billings is 7-for-15 with two homers and six RBIs since making his 2019 Springfield debut on April 17.

- Hurst had a 3-for-3 night and is 5-for-7 in his last two games. The Double-A newcomer is looking to heat up after having collected just one multi-hit outing in his first 17 games with Springfield.

- After the Cardinals tagged Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens for six runs in four innings, Sod Poodles relievers combined to allow just two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings of work.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals and Sod Poodles play day baseball on Wednesday with first pitch set for 11:10am.

