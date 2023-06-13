Cardinals Drop Game One to Mets

The Palm Beach Cardinals lost the first game of their series against the St. Lucie Mets 5-2.

Starter Hancel Rincon struggled against hard contact, allowing five runs in four and two thirds' innings pitched. The Dominican allowed two homeruns as part of the six total hits in the ballgame. The righty did manage his control well, walking the first batter of the game and not walking anyone else, all while striking out five batters. The first reliever was Tanner Jacobson. The Pennsylvanian tossed two and a third near perfect innings, not allowing a hit or walk, but hitting one batter. Then, Henry Gomez took the mound. The righty closed out the last two innings, only walking one batter and allowing no other baserunners.

The offense for the Cardinals was very stagnant. The team recorded six hits, all singles, reached on two errors, and walked four times. Joshua Baez and Adanson Cruz each recorded two hits, and Michael Curialle and Won-Bin Cho were the only others to reach base multiple times. Curialle had a hit and a walk, while Cho walked and reached on an error. Lizandro Espinoza accounted for both runs, hitting two sacrifice flies, scoring Leonardo Bernal and Joshua Baez.

The Palm Beach Cardinals will look to get back on track on Wednesday June 14th at 6:30 pm against the St. Lucie Mets. The Cardinals have a chance to clinch a first-half title this series, so they'll bring their best for a Silver Sluggers night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. There will be fun prizes and baseball bingo. Get tickets here.

