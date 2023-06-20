Cardinals Come Back in 9th to Edge Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Thomas Saggese tied his career high with four hits and Luisangel Acuña laced three extra base hits but the Springfield Cardinals rallied in the ninth inning for a 10-7 win on Tuesday at Riders Field.

The Cardinals (32-32) did not take a lead until the ninth inning. Down to their last strike and trailing 7-6, Pedro Pagés' fly ball just cleared the left field fence for a go-ahead two-run homer. Jacob Buchberger added two-run home run of his own later in the inning.

Nick Starr (3-3) gave up the runs in the ninth for the loss. Chris Roycroft (2-1) garnered the win having logged a scoreless eighth inning. Andre Granillo pitched a clean ninth inning for the save.

Frisco (28-35) scored the first five runs of the game. Acuña doubled to lead off the first inning and Saggese scored him on a single. Acuña came back for a solo home run in the second inning, followed by Saggese's single and stolen base. Saggese scored on Trevor Hauver's line drive single to make it 5-0.

Nick Krauth allowed five runs the next inning to tie the game, but he came back in the fourth and fifth innings to keep the score tied at 5-5. Aidan Anderson went 1-2-3 in the sixth inning before encountering trouble in the seventh. He allowed one run, with help from Antoine Kelly, who entered with one out and retired both batters he faced to strand runners on the corners.

Michael Brewer kept Springfield off the board in the eighth inning.

Scott Kapers recorded a sac fly and a double, while Kellen Strahm and Hauver chipped in with a single, walk and RBI each.

