Cardinals Come Back for 4-3 Win in Wichita

July 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Wichita, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (6-7, 40-42) roared back with four runs in the 7th to take the 4-3 comeback win against the Wichita Wind Surge (6-7, 34-37) in the series opener at Riverfront Stadium on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Ryan Shreve (2-3)

L - RHP Regi Grace (0-1)

S - RHP Andre Granillo (9)

Notables:

RHP Ryan Shreve dealt 2.1 scoreless innings of relief from the final out in the 6th through the 8th, allowing just one hit while striking out four... RHP Andre Granillo dealt a shutout final frame, moving into a tie for the league lead with his 9th save of the season... 1B Chandler Redmond delivered the go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the 7th... CF Victor Scott II tied the game with an RBI single in the 7th, part of a two-hit day... LF Mike Antico doubled, walked and stole home for his 27th swipe of the year... 3B Jacob Buchberger went 1x4 with an RBI single... RF Noah Mendlinger extended his seven-game hitting streak with a single.

On Deck:

-Saturday, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (0-0, 1.80) @ WCH RHP Pierson Ohl (1-2, 4.73)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:50pm.

