Cardinals Christmas Carnival Coming to Hammons Field

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host the first-ever Cardinals Christmas Carnival, presented by Price Cutter, at Hammons Field for families all over Springfield and Southwest Missouri to enjoy some family-friendly holiday cheer.

The event is free to attend, though all fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots with United States Marine Corps Reserve and iHeart Media representatives on hand to collect.

The Cardinals Christmas Carnival will take place Saturday, December 7 in the Hammons Field Indoor Training Facility. The event opens to RED Access Members at 9:00 a.m. and to the general public at 9:30 a.m. It will conclude at 11:30 a.m. because any longer and everyone will turn into a Christmas Elf and have to be move to the North Pole and wrap presents for 323 years.

The Cardinals Christmas Carnival will include:

- Photos with Santa (and Louie Claus) in front of a #CardsChristmas themed backdrop

- Monkey Business Events inflatables for kids

- Christmas-themed crafts, drawing and face painting

- Donuts, Coffee and Hot Chocolate from Price Cutter

- Milk and Orange Juice from Hiland Dairy

- A chance to show off your arm and win prizes with the "snowball throw"

- A live Christmas music sing-a-long featuring Dallas Jones!

- All free to fans!

We'll choose one #CardsChristmas photo with Santa to throw out a first pitch before one of our home games during the 2020 season! To enter, share your photo to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CardsChristmas.

Kids wanting to play on the inflatables will need to be with a parent or guardian to sign a waiver.

Our annual Stocking Stuffer promotion will be running at the Carnival for your chance to pick out this year's #CardsChristmas items on-site.

