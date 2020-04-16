Cardinals, CBCO to Host Blood Drive April 20-24: #FlyTogether

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - In a community-wide effort to provide a safe avenue to keep up the life-saving blood supply for our regional hospitals during this unprecedented time, the Springfield Cardinals and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are set to #FlyTogether with the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive, presented by Great Southern Bank.

Set to take place from Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive was created with the health of donors and our entire community at the forefront.

Every single donor will receive two 2020 Springfield Cardinals ticket vouchers courtesy of Great Southern Bank, a free Springfield Cardinals cap courtesy of Ashley HomeStore, and other gifts from Cardinals partners (listed below).

To ensure that social distancing efforts are followed, the CBCO has created a by-appointment only, no lines format approved by the Springfield-Greene County Health Board for the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive that allows for a socially distanced and safe way to save lives and support our community.

"In a time of a global pandemic, it can be hard to know what one person can do to make an impact. Blood donation is a safe way to do your part to combat COVID-19 in our community," Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said. "Rigorous safety measures and social distancing practices are being used to ensure that donation is safe and easy for donors and recipients. I would encourage those that are able to visit CBCO and give."

Appointments can be made by calling 417-227-5006, or visiting www.cbco.org and clicking "Donate Blood." Additionally, donors can click the direct link at the bottom of this e-mail.

"Since the pandemic began, we have been fortunate to have blood donors from across the region step up to keep life flowing for area hospital patients," CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. "We are also fortunate to have strong community support from the Springfield Cardinals and other local businesses doing their part to help thank our blood donors. All of us look forward to the return of baseball and we appreciate the Cardinals for helping us to keep our local blood supply strong."

The Cardinals have put together 600 gift packages for donors filled with donations from 20 different Cardinals Community Partners, including:

- Great Southern Bank: 2 ticket vouchers to a 2020 Springfield Cardinals game

- Ashley HomeStore: A red Springfield Cardinals cap (first 600 donors) and a coupon for $100 off a purchase of $500 or more (first 500 donors)

- Price Cutter: non-perishable food items (first 600 donors)

- Jersey Mike's Subs: Free regular sub combo meal coupon (first 600 donors)

- Aaron Sachs & Associates: certificate for a FREE bike helmet (first 200 donors)

- American National: Pens (first 600 donors)

- carGo: 5 FREE deliveries--delivery fees waived (first 500 donors)

- Chick-fil-A: Free dessert coupon (first 500 donors)

- Ozarks Coca-Cola: 20 oz. bottle of Sprite Ginger (first 672 donors)

- Farmers Insurance-Ken Teague: Assortment of hand sanitizers & magnetic clips (first 500 donors)

- Hiland Dairy: Snack cakes (first 650 donors)

- Loehr Health Center: Pens (first 600 donors)

- Mediacom: Pens (first 600 donors)

- Mercy Hospital: COVID-19 Health Information

- Mister Car Wash: $3 off Express Car Wash Package coupon (first 500 donors)

- Nestle Purina: 50 6 oz. bags Puppy Chow, 50 6 oz. bags Beneful (first 200 donors)

- Ozark Fence: Orange ink pens (first 500 donors)

- Reddy Ice: BOGO 20 oz. bag of ice coupon (first 277 donors)

- Uncle Ray's: 75 cents with purchase of chips coupon (first 600 donors)

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Flying Ring Frisbees (first 500 donors)

"The Cardinals are proud to be a part of such a great and important community initiative," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "To see so many people come together to make this happen, from Great Southern Bank for presenting the blood drive, to 20 of our amazing partners, to the CBCO and the Springfield-Greene County Health Board just shows how much this region cares about each other. I was proud to set my appointment to donate first thing Monday morning."

For more information, contact the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks at 417-227-5006.

