Cardinals Can't Battle out of Early Hole in 5-3 Loss to Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield's nationally viral 90s uniforms were the star Saturday night at Hammons Field.

Picked up by FOX Sports, NBC and MLB.com's Cut4, the Cardinals looked good and felt nostalgic for all nine innings but couldn't muster enough offense to cap those feelings with a win, falling 5-3 to Tulsa in front of 5,843 fans.

Tulsa starter Dustin May no-hit the Cardinals into the fourth inning as the Drillers built a 4-0 lead behind him.

The Drillers saw Cardinals righty Matt Pearce well early, tagging him for three runs in the second and a fourth in the third.

Pearce eventually settled in and pitched into the seventh, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and only one walk. He struck out eight.

Wes Darvill drove home Tulsa's first run with a second-inning double and was later brought around himself when Zach McKinstry singled into right. The Drillers went up 3-0 when May singled McKinstry home.

The 28th homer of the season for D.J. Peters pushed the Cardinals into a 4-0 hole in the third.

Tulsa's fifth run made it a 5-0 game off Mike Ahmed's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Cardinals put together a bit of a rally late. First, Jose Martinez cut the 5-0 score to 5-2 with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. An inning later, John Nogowski's force out scored Evan Mendoza and made things 5-3.

Connor Jones threw 2.1 scoreless relief innings.

The Cardinals play the second of a three-game series with Tulsa on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 6:10pm and gates set to open at 5:10pm.

Sunday is our Aaron Sachs & Associates David Eckstein First Batter Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans. It's also our third straight night of fireworks, with this edition featuring Fan Request Music that our fans have sent us. In addition, it's a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases, where kids can receive free ice cream before the game and get to run the bases after.

