Cardinals Bleed Red Blood Drive Starts Monday: 2 Free Ticket Vouchers for Donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - For the 16th consecutive year, the Cardinals and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) are teaming up for the Bleed Red Blood Drive.

The Bleed Red Blood Drive is the single largest team-affiliated blood drive in all of Minor League Baseball and has contributed to saving thousands of lives throughout Southwest Missouri since its start in 2005.

Set to take place from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10, the Bleed Red Blood Drive was created with the health of donors and our entire community at the forefront.

Every single donor will receive two 2021 Springfield Cardinals ticket vouchers and a bag of goodies from the CBCO, including a 2020 Bleed Red Blood Drive t-shirt.

Although not required, the CBCO is encouraging donors to sign up for an appointment in advance to help ensure a smooth donation experience. Appointments can be made by calling 417-227-5006, or visiting www.cbco.org and clicking "Donate Blood." Additionally, donors can click the direct link at the bottom of this e-mail.

The Bleed Red Blood Drive will also take place at CBCO's Joplin location from July 13-17. For more information, contact the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks at 417-227-5006.

