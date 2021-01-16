Cardinals Announce Minor League Coaching Staffs and Player Development Assignments for 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Cardinals announced today their 2021 coaching staffs for their minor league teams, in addition to their player development and medical personnel for the upcoming season.

Ben Johnson returns as manager at Memphis (AAA), while Jose Leger (Springfield-AA), Chris Swauger (Peoria-High A), Jose Leon (Palm Beach-Low A), Roberto Espinosa (Ext. Spring Training), Estuar Ruiz (DSL Red) and Fray Peniche (DSL Blue) round out the organization's player development managerial ranks for 2021.

Tim Leveque returns as Senior Pitching Coordinator with Russ Steinhorn (Hitting Coordinator), Randy Neimann (Pitching Instructor) and Jose Oquendo (Infield Instructor) also returning.

The following is a complete listing of the Cardinals 2021 Minor League Staffs and Player Development assignments:

Club Manager Pitching Coach Hitting Coach

Memphis (AAA) Ben Johnson* Dernier Orozco* Brandon Allen*

Springfield (AA) Jose Leger^ Darwin Marrero* Tyger Pederson*

Peoria (High A) Chris Swauger^ Rick Harig* Joe Hawkins^

Palm Beach (Low A) Joe Leon^ Dean Kiekhefer^ Daniel Nicolaisen ^

Ext. Spring Training Roberto Espinoza ^ Giovanni Carrara^ Tyler Wolfe^

DSL Red Estuar Ruiz* Bill Villanueva^ Luis Cruz

DSL Blue Fray Peniche* Edwin Moreno Erick Almonte^

2021 Cardinals Minor League Instructors & Medical Staff

Senior Minor League Pitching Coordinator - Tim Leveque*

Minor League Hitting Coordinator - Russ Steinhorn*

Minor League Pitching Instructor - Randy Niemann*

Minor League Infield Instructor - Jose Oquendo*

Medical Coordinator - Keith Joint

Strength & Conditioning Coordinator - Aaron Rhodes

Rehabilitation Coordinator - Matt Leonard

Performance Physical Therapist - Victor Kuri

Performance Specialist - DC MacLea IV

D.R. Medical Coordinator - Pedro Betancourt

Trainers & Strength/Conditioning Coaches:

Memphis - Dan Martin & Frank Witkowski; Springfield - Chris Whitman & Dan Vega; Peoria - Alex Wolfinger & Jacqueline Gover; Palm Beach - Chris Walsh & Ross Hasegawa; Ext. Spring Training - Paden Eveland & Don Trapp; DSL Red - Kiomy Martinez & Luis Polanco; DSL Blue - Jeff Case & Gerardo De Leon.

*-Returning Manager/Coach

^-Returning Manager/Coach with new assignment

