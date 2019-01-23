Cardinals Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

January 23, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





JOHNSON CITY - In conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Johnson City Cardinals have announced their coaching staff for the 2019 season. The Johnson City Cardinals will be welcoming back two returning coaches including Manager, Roberto Espinoza and Pitching Coach, Rick Harig.

The coaches making their debut with Johnson City include Brian Burgamy who will join the club as the Hitting Coach, and Alex Wolfinger who will assume the role of Trainer. The Strength Coach for the team has yet to be determined

Roberto Espinoza will be entering his third season as manager of the Cardinals in 2019. Espinoza has previously served as a coach or player for the Cardinals for 13 years. Roberto Espinoza spent 6 years with the Cardinals as a catcher throughout the minor league ranks.

Rick Harig enters the 2019 season as his second season with the Johnson City Cardinals as the Pitching Coach. Harig returns to Johnson City with over 30 years of coaching experience. Prior to the Cardinals, Harig comes from a long-time career as a successful high school baseball coach in Colorado dating back to 1983. Harig has also previously spent three years working on skills and mental development with the San Diego Padres and several colleges.

2019 marks the first season with the Johnson City Cardinals for Hitting Coach Brian Burgamy. Burgamy spent 2018 as a coach for the Memphis Redbirds. As a player, Burgamy spent 16 seasons playing professionally at the Minor League level and in foreign professional leagues.

Alex Wolfinger will join the Johnson City Cardinals in 2019 for his first season with the club. Wolfinger will assume the role of Trainer for the team. Wolfinger previously served as the Athletic Trainer for the University of Memphis

"We are very excited to have Roberto and Rick back this year," Stated Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Zac Clark. "The continuity will be important to continue the development of our players and it is always nice to have familiar faces around the organization. We are also every excited about Brian and Alex as well, as I talked with St. Louis about those two there is a real sense of excitement and huge expectations for them in helping us bring the Appy League championship back to JC!"

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 23, 2019

Cardinals Announce 2019 Coaching Staff - Johnson City Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.