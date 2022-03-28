Cardinals and Superior Rents Launch First-Ever Cheap Seats Section

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to partner with Superior Rents to provide fans with a new way to save even more money at the ballpark - the Superior Rents Cheap Seats!

The Superior Rents Cheap Seats will be located in Section A, formerly known as The Nest, and will allow fans the opportunity to enjoy the game from great stadium seats for the same price as a General Admission ticket, creating one of the best values in the ballpark!

Superior Rents Cheap Seats are just $9 plus tax and are available right now for April home games by clicking the link below. Cheap Seats will go on sale one month at a time throughout the season, so keep an eye out for future on sale dates for May - Sept. home games.

"We're so excited to partner with Superior Rents and be able to offer our fans another new way to save money and add value to their experience during Springfield Cardinals games," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter. "Combining Superior Rents Cheap Seats with our value nights like Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays and more will continue to make Springfield Cardinals Baseball as affordable and accessible as possible to everyone throughout southwest Missouri."

Superior Rents Cheap Seats for April games are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com or by calling (417) 863-0395.

