Cardinals and Hammerheads Get Rained Out

June 28, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads only got through three and a half innings before the game got rained out and suspended. The score was 2-0 with Palm Beach in the lead with bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Brycen Mautz was the only pitcher for the Cardinals. The southpaw cruised through four innings, only allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

The offense was off to an early start. Michael Curialle had two hits, including a double. He and Joshua Baez each scored off a wild pitch followed by two errors by the Hammerheads. Adanson Cruise started the bottom of the fourth with a double, then two batters got hit by pitches. This is where the game will resume on Thursday, June 29th.

The Cardinals and Hammerheads will play a doubleheader as part of the continuation. Game one will be a nine-inning game resuming in the bottom of the fourth, and game two will be a seven-inning contest. It will also be Golf Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.