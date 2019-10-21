Cardinals 2020 Schedule Announced

Opening Day 2020 at Hammons Field is set for April 16 when the Springfield Cardinals face the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) at 6:30 p.m., kicking off an 11-game homestand that lasts until April 26 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Springfield opens the season on the road for the fourth consecutive season and ninth time in team history with a six-game road trip to Midland and Corpus Christi (Astros) beginning on Thursday, April 9.

The Cardinals 2020 schedule includes 11 home games in the month of April, 13 in May, 16 in June, 15 in July and 15 in August.

Already scheduled premium games include 15 fireworks nights, beginning on Thursday, April 16 for Opening Day 2020. Friday Fireworks are set for April 17 and 24; May 8 and 22; June 5, 19 and 29; July 17; and August 7 and 21. Freedom Week Fireworks are scheduled from Saturday, July 4 through Monday, July 6. Fireworks are also scheduled for our final home game of the season: Thursday, August 27.

Weekly fan favorites like Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Days on Tuesdays (9 times), Klement's $1 Bratwurst Nights on Thursdays (11 times), Purina Woof Wednesdays (6 woofs), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays (11 times) and Kids Run the Bases on Sundays (11 times) are all returning for 2020.

The Cardinals will play 11 home series and have five homestands during the 1st-Half, which is scheduled to end Monday, June 21 vs. Northwest Arkansas.

Springfield will play 89 games against Texas League North Division rivals: the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16 home/14 away), the Tulsa Drillers (13 home/13 away) and the Arkansas Travelers (15 home/18 away). The Cardinals will have their first meetings against the South Division with a four-game road series in Midland from April 9-11 at Security Bank Ballpark.

Springfield will play 14 games (8 home/6 away) against the Corpus Christi Hooks, 13 games (6 home/7 away) against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Padres), 12 games (6 home/6 away) against the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) and 12 games (6 home/6 away) against the Midland RockHounds.

Springfield has 11 home series in the second half and seven homestands. The longest homestand of the season is the season-opening 11-game homestand from April 16-26, which includes series against the RockHounds (3 games), Hooks (4 games) and Naturals (4 games).

The Cardinals final homestand of the 2020 regular season is August 25-27 vs. the Naturals. Springfield closes the regular season with an 11-game road trip to Arkansas (8/28-31), Frisco (9/1-3) and Amarillo (9/4-7).

